M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.99

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.99, with a volume of 645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
