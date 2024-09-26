M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.99

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.99, with a volume of 645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.