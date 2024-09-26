Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.61 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $270,745.85 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,910.59 or 0.99903037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000348 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $241,208.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.