MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth about $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth about $143,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

