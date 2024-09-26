Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

