Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $536.01 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

