MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $54.90 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. MELD has a total market cap of $54.90 million and approximately $986,980.79 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Get MELD alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00262492 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01318623 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,173,406.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.