Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.