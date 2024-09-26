monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.79.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $280.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.33. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.64. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

