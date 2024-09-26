monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Loop Capital

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.79.

MNDY stock opened at $280.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.68, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

