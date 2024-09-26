Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

