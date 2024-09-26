Morgan Stanley Raises Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $85.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.42.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sempra by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after buying an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Sempra by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after buying an additional 805,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

