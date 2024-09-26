Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Navigator worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 32.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navigator by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 22,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navigator presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

