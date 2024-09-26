NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $88,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $725,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,556 shares of company stock worth $4,527,790. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

