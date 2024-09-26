NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

NEO opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

