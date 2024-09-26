NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Barclays

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NL Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 59.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

