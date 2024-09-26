Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Evercore ISI

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $276.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.89.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

