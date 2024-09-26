Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.
Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.86.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
