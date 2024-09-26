Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

