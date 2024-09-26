Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 3.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.