NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

