Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 644,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,940,000 after acquiring an additional 319,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OLO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 416,851 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 876,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OLO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in OLO by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 766,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 300,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $789.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.28.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 591,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 569,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,148 shares of company stock valued at $554,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

