ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $69.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGS. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.21.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 150.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

