OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in OneMain by 557.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

