Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.06. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $108.98 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.