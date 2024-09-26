Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 8.7 %
NYSE OGEN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
