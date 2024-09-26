Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.39. 100,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 39,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Orvana Minerals Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$34.79 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

