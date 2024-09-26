Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $22,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 405,123 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

