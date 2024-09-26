Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $63,043,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $621.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $573.84 and a 200-day moving average of $549.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $629.18. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

