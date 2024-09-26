Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $621.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $629.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

