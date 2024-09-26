Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Down 35.3% in September

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Parks! America has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

