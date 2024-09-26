Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 422,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,054,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

