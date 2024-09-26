PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $690.28 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00262492 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 690,316,280 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 702,991,016.783881. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99958149 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $25,904,032.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.