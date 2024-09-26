Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.60, with a volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

