Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Perrigo worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -364.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

