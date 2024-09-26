Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

