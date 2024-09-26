Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $41,114,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $35,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

