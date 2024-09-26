Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $421,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.2 %

WPC stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.