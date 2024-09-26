Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $668,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.46.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEN. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

