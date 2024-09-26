Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,880,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517 over the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $111.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

