Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 3,278 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 464,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 98,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 45,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $514.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.