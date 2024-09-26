Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,897,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 78.9% during the first quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

OLN opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

