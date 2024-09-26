Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,380 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Repligen worth $39,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Repligen by 240.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after buying an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

