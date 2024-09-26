Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $42.23 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 194.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 566,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

