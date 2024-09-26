Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $45.75 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of CyberArk Software worth $45,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $283.73 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $152.03 and a 1-year high of $293.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average of $258.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.33 and a beta of 1.11.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.92.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

