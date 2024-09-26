Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,133 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $58,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

