Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,715 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,910,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $197.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

