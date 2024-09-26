Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,838 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 191,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Five Below by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Five Below stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

