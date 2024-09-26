Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

TTWO stock opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

