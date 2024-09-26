Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.33 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 349,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

