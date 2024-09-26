Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.66 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Barclays decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EHC opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $96.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

