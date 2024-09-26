Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,815 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8,177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 138,779 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of RAMP opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

